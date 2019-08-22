Former Texas health care worker gets 2 life sentences for raping 74-year-old patient with dementia: report

A Fort Worth man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for raping a 74-year-old patient – who could not move or speak – at a nursing home last year.

Anthony Mamboleo Nyakeo, 53, was convicted Wednesday of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Nyakeo could have been sentenced to probation but jurors on Thursday sided with prosecutors and sentenced him to two life terms in prison.

Nyakeo worked at a nursing home in Grapevine, Texas, about 25 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

In January 2018, prosecutors accused Nyakeo, a Kenyan immigrant to the U.S., of raping the elderly woman after DNA linked him to the attack, the Star-Telegram reported.

During his trial, Nyakeo testified that someone must have planted his DNA from a used condom in the body of the victim.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, died last year from Alzheimer’s disease at age 75.

