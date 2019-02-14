Iowa sports radio host accused of defrauding investors out of $1.5 million

A former Des Moines sports radio host has been accused of defrauding people out of $1.5 million.

Martin “Marty” Tirrell pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of bank fraud, two counts of wire fraud, one count of mail fraud and one count of access device fraud, U.S. District Court records stated. His trial is scheduled to begin April 1.

Tirrell, 59, hosted a popular talk show on KXNO-AM, 1700 The Champ and other stations, and appeared on Mediacom’s local cable shows, the Des Moines Register reported.

Tirrell allegedly told investors in 2016 and 2017 that he would buy sports tickets and resell them at profits they could share, court documents stated. He originally paid them back and gave them VIP access to events. However, prosecutors said the former radio host began using the investors’ money on personal items or to pay back other people who had invested.

Tirrell allegedly issued checks that “he knew would bounce and provided victims with false wire information,” court documents stated, according to the Des Moines Register.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.