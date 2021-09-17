Former police officer crushed between 2 trucks at Walmart shipping facility

A Walmart employee – and retired cop – died tragically in an accident that left him pinned between two trucks.

The incident occurred at a distribution facility in Raymond, New Hampshire, at 10 a.m. Thursday morning. James Tomlinson, 54, was inspecting a trailer when a tractor-trailer "lunged forward" and pinned him between the two vehicles.

EMS workers responded and tried to keep Tomlinson alive, but he died at the facility, a medical examiner said.

"We are heartbroken over the loss of our associate, James," a Walmart representative said in a statement to NECN. "We’re focused on supporting his family and our associates during this difficult time and are assisting authorities in their investigation however we can."

Raymond Police Chief Michael LaBell told reporters that Tomlinson had joined Walmart after working for over a decade as a police officer, first as a Deerfield police officer, then a Raymond police officer until 2012.

The police do not suspect criminal activity or foul play, WMUR reported.

LaBell told Newsweek that Tomlinson was "one of the most thoughtful, honest and caring individuals a person could know."

"He lived a life of serving others through his acts of volunteerism and responsibilities as a former law enforcement officer and soldier in the Army National Guard," LaBell continued. "He will be missed by many. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."