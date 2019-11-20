Expand / Collapse search
Former NBA player Jim Farmer has human trafficking charges dropped

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Former NBA player Jim Farmer will not face human trafficking charges following his arrest last month, a Tennessee judge ruled Tuesday.

The decision came during a preliminary hearing for the University of Alabama standout, who was among 16 men arrested on suspicion of seeking sex with minors during a two-day police sting, the Dothan Eagle reported.

CARMELO ANTHONY MAKES DEBUT WITH PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS AFTER MORE THAN YEAR OFF COURT

Former NBA player Jim Farmer had human trafficking charges against him dropped on Tuesday. 

Farmer, 55, who lives in Franklin, Tenn., allegedly communicated with a female undercover police officer posing as a 16-year-old girl.

Police took him into custody when he showed up to meet the fictitious teen.

Farmer was a leading scorer at Alabama before embarking on a career in the NBA in 1987. He played for several teams over six seasons, including the Denver Nuggets, the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz.