Former NBA player arrested on sex charges in Tennessee

Former NBA player Jim Farmer was arrested last week in a human trafficking sting, Tennessee authorities said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the 55-year-old was among 16 men arrested on charges of seeking sex with minors. The arrests occurred over two days beginning last Thursday, the state agency said.

Farmer, a onetime University of Alabama basketball standout who lives in Franklin, allegedly responded to an adult escort online advertisement to meet a minor for sex.

He communicated with a female undercover officer who said she was a 16-year-old girl, an arrest affidavit said, according to reporting by The Tennessean. He was arrested upon showing up for a meeting, and now faces one count of trafficking of sexual servitude, authorities said.

Farmer entered the NBA in 1987 and played for several teams, including the Dallas Mavericks, the Utah Jazz and the Seattle Supersonics.

He has worked as a country music singer and model since last playing in the league in 1994.

He was booked into the Rutherford County jail and released Tuesday on a $75,000 bond, according to the newspaper.

He is expected to appear in court Nov. 13, the paper said.