Former MLB star Lenny Dykstra pleads guilty to disorderly conduct; has drug, terroristic threat charges dropped

Former Major League Baseball star Lenny Dykstra reportedly pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge related to a bizarre 2018 conflict with an Uber driver.

In May 2018, an Uber driver in Linden, New Jersey told police that Dykstra, 56, placed a weapon to his head and threatened to kill him. Police said an investigation didn't reveal a gun, but did show marijuana, cocaine and ecstasy in Dykstra's possession. He was subsequently charged with making third-degree terroristic threats and drug possession.

On Friday, a New Jersey judge reduced the terroristic threat charges to a petty disorderly person offense, and also dropped the drug possession charges against Dykstra. The former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies player pleaded guilty to the reduced disorderly person charge and will serve no jail time. Instead he'll pay a fine.

The drug charges against Dykstra were dropped after his lawyer argued that the search was illegally conducted by New Jersey police because they did not inform Dykstra that he had the right to refuse the search.

It was about 3:30 a.m. when the Uber driver, 47-year-old Brian Lutty, reportedly sped into a parking lot adjacent to a police station and honked several times to get officers' attention. The driver fled from his car, but eventually told police that Dykstra allegedly threatened him after he refused the baseball player's request to change his destination.

Dykstra, on the other hand, accused the Uber driver of kidnapping him.

“My lawyer did a great job of presenting the facts,” Dykstra said, according to NJ.com. “I’m happy this chapter of my life is behind me.”

Dykstra, a 3-time MLB All-Star and World Series Champion, has had a multitude of criminal cases filed against him in the past, some of which remain open. He's currently facing accusations that he has been illegally renting out rooms in his Linden, New Jersey home.

In 2009, he filed for bankruptcy and in 2012 admitted to looting valuables from his $18 million California home and secretly selling them. That same year, he pleaded guilty to three felonies related to destroying nearly half a million dollars worth of items which should have been included in his bankruptcy filing and was sentenced to six-and-a-half months in prison. In 2015, he was accused of stealing $50,000 in jewelry from a pornstar.

He has also been accused of sexual misconduct several times.

