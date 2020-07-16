Former Miss Kentucky sentenced to 2 years in prison in nude photo scandal involving teenage boy

Former Miss Kentucky Ramsey BethAnn Bearse was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday, after she admitted to sharing sexual photos with an underage teenage student while working as a school teacher in West Virginia.

Bearse, 29, was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release and was forced to register as a sex offender for life, The Lexington Herald Leader reported.

Bearse, who won the Kentucky beauty pageant title in 2014, appeared in Kanawha County Circuit Court in Charleston, W.Va. in December, where she entered a guilty plea to one count of possession of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct, according to WCHS 8.

Her victim was described as a 15-year-old student who attended the same school for "some of the time" that the incident took place, according to the report.

Bearse had previously apologized to a judge, admitting that she committed the crime on the social media app Snapchat.

"I'm sorry that I made a mess of things," she said. "I made a mistake."

Bearse reportedly testified that she meant to send a photo to her husband, but sent it to the 15-year-old student by mistake and their correspondence escalated from there.

She subsequently lost her teaching job following an investigation into the incident, according to The Herald Leader.

