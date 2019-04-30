Expand / Collapse search
Former Minneapolis police officer found guilty in 2017 death of unarmed woman shot after calling 911

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor was found guilty by a jury on Tuesday in the 2017 death of Justine Damond, an unarmed woman who was fatally shot shortly after she called 911 to report a possible rape.

The decision from the jury, which received the case on Monday, followed three weeks of testimony in the trial against Noor.

The former officer was found guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. However, the jury found him not guilty of second-degree murder. Noor was taken straight from the courtroom into the custody of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Dept. His sentencing was scheduled for June 7.

Noor, seen in the above photo on Friday, was found guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. However, the jury found him not guilty of second-degree murder.

Defense attorneys have said Noor was reacting to a loud noise and feared an ambush in the deadly incident. Prosecutors argued there was no evidence Noor faced a threat that justified the use of deadly force.

Body camera footage of the encounter was played earlier this month during the trial, showing the woman’s final moments, as well as officers’ unsuccessful attempts to save her.

One officer’s body camera showed Noor and his partner taking turns performing CPR on Damond before firefighters arrived, the Minneapolis Star Tribune previously reported. Another body camera video showed Noor being taken to a supervisor squad.

Officer Mark Ringgenberg testified Noor kept asking if Damond was OK.

“I just told [Noor] not to say anything,” Ringgenberg said. “I don’t remember specifics.”

Damond was a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia and was set to be married a month after the shooting occurred.

Damond was a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia and was set to be married a month after the shooting occurred.

Damon, 40, had called 911 to report a possible rape near her home. Noor and his partner were rolling down the alley behind the woman's residence and checking out the call just before the shooting. Noor testified that a loud bang on the squad car scared his partner and that he saw a woman raising her arm appear at his partner's window. He fired to protect his partner's life, he said.

Noor lost his job with the police department after charges were filed against him.

Fox News’ Madelin Fuerste, Kathleen Joyce and The Associated Press contributed to this report.