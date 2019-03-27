Expand / Collapse search
Former lawman charged with rape in south Mississippi

Associated Press

PETAL, Miss. – A former law enforcement officer has been charged with rape in south Mississippi.

WDAM-TV reports 47-year-old William Harold Brown was arrested Monday in Petal. He's jailed and supposed to appear before a judge Wednesday. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Forrest County sheriff's investigator John Tryner says Brown formerly was a Forrest County sheriff's deputy and Petal police officer.

The sheriff's office fired Brown in 2017, saying he sent sexually explicit images to a minor.

Purvis police charged Brown with one felony count of computer luring of a person under 18 for sexual purposes in April 2017. District Attorney Hal Kittrell said Tuesday his office did not find sufficient evidence to send that case to a grand jury.

Information from: WDAM-TV, http://www.wdam.com