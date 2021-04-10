Former Iowa sheriff candidate accused of murdering police sergeant following tense standoff

An Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) officer was shot and killed by Michael Lang, a former candidate for county sheriff, authorities announced Saturday.

Sergeant Jim Smith was killed during a standoff at Lang’s home Friday, following a previous altercation with police officials.

Lang was stopped for a traffic violation Friday evening, before assaulting the police officer by removing his firearm and stun gun, and then placing the officer in chokehold.

Other officers arrived on the scene and told Lang to drop the weapon. Lang reportedly yelled, "Come get me" before getting into his vehicle and driving to his home.

Lang’s father alerted authorities that his son had several weapons inside.

Four patrol officers, including Sgt. Smith entered the house with a K-9 unit, before Smith was then shot.

Lang barricaded himself in his home as two patrol officers retreated to the basement while other officers pulled Smith from the house.

The former candidate for county sheriff reportedly yelled at officers about shooting Smith and "expressed the desire to shoot more police officers."

Near midnight more officers entered the home with an armored personnel carrier.

Lang reportedly opened fire at the carrier, to which three officers returned fire, shooting Lang several times.

Lang was hospitalized and remains in critical condition Saturday. He has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

No other officers were injured in the exchange.

Commissioner Steve Bayens said Smith "died a hero" and "sacrificed himself protecting others."

"We are hurting, we are angry," Bayens said. "But rest assured we’re not broken. We will continue to shoulder the burdens of our communities while carrying our own. We will continue to stand in the gap of good and evil because, like Jim, that is what we are called to do."

Gov. Kim Reynolds said that flags will be flown at half-mast in honor of Smith’s memory and the service he gave in the line of duty.

"It’s with deep sorrow that we recognize the loss of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, a courageous hero who died in the line of duty," Reynolds said in a Saturday statement. "I along with the entire state of Iowa grieve for his family and friends as they try to cope with this devastating loss. Today we are once again reminded of the selfless sacrifices the brave men and women in uniform make. Let us never forget their bravery and that of their loved ones."

Smith, a 27-year veteran to the Iowa DPS, leaves behind a wife and two children.

