Former Instagram model, YouTuber claim responsibility for changing iconic Hollywood sign to ‘Hollyboob'’

A former Los Angeles Instagram model was reportedly among the six people arrested on Monday for altering California's iconic Hollywood sign to read "Hollyboob."

Julia Rose, who was banned from the social media platform in December and previously dated YouTube star Jake Paul, tweeted Monday evening that she had just been released from jail.

"[Just] got out of jail....wbu[?]" Rose wrote in a tweet.

SIX ARRESTED FOR ALTERING ICONIC HOLLYWOOD SIGN TO READ 'HOLLYBOOB'

In a post earlier in the day that has since received more than 7,600 likes, Rose tweeted that she had "finally fixed the Hollywood Sign."

Shortly following her Monday night tweets, Rose shared a TikTok video in which she is being led from the scene in handcuffs by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers.

She retweeted YouTuber Jack Tenney, who was also arrested and claimed responsibility for the "prank."

"WE DID THAT S**T!" Tenney wrote in a tweet, also tweeting pictures of his arrest with the caption: "The ultimate Boob job."

In a video on his account, Tenney told his more than 5.57 million followers that he and Rose had worked together to "prank the entire state of California."

"I'm sure you'll see it on the news," the influencer said, noting that a video of his arrest would also be posted to his Instagram account.

In an Instagram story posted early Tuesday morning, Tenney wrote that his followers "have no idea what's coming," and tagged YouTuber Skummy Diener and what looked to be the account of realtor Rick Steiermann. In his own story, Diener tagged Tucker Hennessy -- who had also posted a picture of his arrest.

According to TMZ, the group told authorities they had pulled off the stunt to raise awareness about breast cancer.

However, though recognizing the importance of the cause, many were not as amused by the group's efforts.

"A few hours ago, a group attempted to vandalize the Hollywood sign. Los Angeles landmarks are precious to those of us @LAPDHollywood and this was way uncool (not to mention the terrain is quite steep & dangerous)," tweeted LAPD Captain Steve Lurie. "Hollywood patrol officers have arrested all six individuals."

Speaking with KTLA, Lurie said personnel had observed the perpetrators on video surveillance at around 1:15 p.m. PT before a police helicopter responded to the scene.

The incident cannot be classified as vandalism "because the sign wasn’t damaged," he said, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The Times also reported that police presence would be increased for several days because of the incident.

The six involved -- whose names were not immediately publicly released -- were reportedly cited with a misdemeanor for trespassing and The Hollywood Reporter said the sign has since been returned to normal.

This is not the first time individuals have attempted to alter the 98-year-old landmark.

In 2017, artist Zach Fernandez changed the sign to read "Hollyweed" and in 1987 it said "Holywood" ahead of a visit from the pope.

In a statement to Fox News, the Hollywood Sign Trust's chairman Mark Panatier commended both the LAPD and Griffith Park rangers for their assistance.

"Through the efforts of LAPD’s Hollywood Division and the Park Rangers in Griffith Park, the sign’s security and video monitoring system stopped vandalism today," he said.

"It is unfortunate that there are those who think modifying the sign is good sport but this renowned icon is to be appreciated not demeaned," Panatier added.