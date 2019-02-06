Former immigrant shelter employee allegedly offered kids candy for sexual favors: report

A former employee of a Texas immigrant shelter was arrested last week for allegedly fondling a Guatemalan teen and is accused of offering other children candy for sexual favors, according to an affidavit.

Edgar Alexander Campos, 23, was responsible for overseeing more than 30 kids at the Houston shelter, the affidavit said. Campos allegedly fondled a 16-year-old boy's penis after the teen had asked to borrow his cellphone to call his parents in Guatemala, The Houston Chronicle reported. Campos allegedly entered the teen's bedroom later that night but abruptly left after startling the boy, the report said.

Police said they have video evidence of Campos entering the kids’ rooms at least four times between August and September. They said children have claimed Campos offered them candy for sexual favors, according to The Chronicle. Campos faces a charge of indecency with a child.

The shelter’s managers said Campos was fired after they became aware of the allegations. A spokeswoman said the organization is cooperating with authorities but couldn’t provide further details while police are investigating.

Records indicated Campos was in custody at Harris County Jail with a bail of $30,000. He faces no additional charges at this time. His next court hearing is scheduled March 7.