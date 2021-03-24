Former Idaho nurse released from prison after being resentenced for role in 2018 murder

A former Idaho nurse who helped a Colorado rancher cover up the brutal murder of his fiancee in 2018 was released from prison Tuesday after being resentenced.

Krystal Jean Kenney, 34, was originally sentenced to three years in prison for her role in the crime, but was resentenced to 18 months after a Colorado Court of Appeals decision last month.

She agreed to a plea deal that involved her testimony against Patrick Frazee, who is currently serving life without parole plus 156 years for the murder of his then-fiancee, Kelsey Berreth, in 2018.

Kenney drove from Idaho to Colorado in November of 2018 and helped Frazee clean up a bloody murder scene, then watched him burn Berreth's body on his ranch, the Denver Post reports.

She testified that she had a decade-long romantic relationship with Frazee, but her friends and family told the Judge she was being manipulated, according to the newspaper.

During her nine hours of testimony, Kenney painted a picture of the on-again, off-again romantic relationship she and Frazee maintained for more than a decade after meeting at a Teller County dance. In 2015, Kenney began cheating on her husband with Frazee and a year later had an abortion after becoming pregnant with his child.

The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled last month that Teller County District Judge Scott Sells should have reduced the sentencing range for Kenney's evidence tampering conviction.

"Based on the new sentence, Ms. Kenney was now past her mandatory release date and she was released from the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility on parole," Colorado Department of Corrections spokeswoman Annie Skinner told The Gazette on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.