Former Dem congressional candidate pleads guilty in death of husband: reports

A former Georgia Democratic congressional candidate pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in the 2018 death of her husband, according to reports.

Kellie Lynn Collins, 31, was facing charges in the shooting death of her 41-year-old husband, Curt Cain, whose body was found in his home in Aiken, S.C., last August. Investigators determined he’d been shot in the back and died from loss of blood.

Collins and Cain had only been married for one week before his death. The Augusta Chronicle reported that Collins had been made the beneficiary of Cain’s insurance less than a month before he was killed.

The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia arrested Collins on Aug. 8, 2018, and extradited her to Aiken five days later, The Aiken Standard reported.

Collins had run as a Democrat to represent Georgia’s 10th Congressional District but dropped out before the 2018 election. Cain was serving as the treasurer of her campaign, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Collins initially rejected the plea deal but accepted after speaking with her lawyers, The Chronicle reported. A charge of grand larceny was dropped as part of the deal, the report said.