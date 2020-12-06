Former DC detective: 'Only a matter of time' until police make arrest in Sharkey death

The death of Houston-based social media influencer Alexis Sharkey has seen little progress over the past week, but a former police detective believes that it is “only a matter of time” until officers make an arrest.

Former DC detective Ted Williams spoke with Eric Shawn during Saturday’s America’s News HQ, clarifying why police may be waiting to take further, public action.

A city public works employee found Sharkey’s naked body last Saturday after noticing feet in the bushes along Red Haw Lane. She had reportedly left her home the night before after a disagreement with her husband.

Medical examiners are seeking clues as to the cause and manner of death, which Williams believes is the main reason there has been no public movement over the past few days.

“I think law enforcement has a great deal to go on,” Williams said. “They’re gathering evidence - I think at this stage they’re waiting for the results of the autopsy report.”

“By now I’m sure the autopsy has been performed, so I think it’s only a matter of time before an arrest is made in this case.”

An autopsy of Sharkey's body was pending as of Thursday afternoon. But a spokesperson for the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, the agency performing the examination, previously told Fox News the possibility of foul play "has not been ruled out."

Williams focused his speculation on the husband, largely because he believes Sharkey was murdered, and the murderer “often” knew the victim.

“I also think they’re looking at folks who are more closely related to Alexis. For instance, her husband is one of the individuals that I’m sure that they’re looking at and they’re trying to perhaps even clear of this murder,” Williams told Shawn. “What we know from her friends that about a year ago she married her husband Tom, they moved to the Houston area.”

“According to her friends, that has been a rocky relationship that she was in the process of, perhaps, seeking a divorce, and that there’s allegations that Tom, her husband, has been physically abusive to Alexis, so authorities are trying to clear these facts up one way or the other.”

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.