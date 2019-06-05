Former Arkansas state senator found dead from gunshot wound: report

Authorities in Arkansas have reportedly opened a homicide investigation into the death of a former Arkansas state senator who was found dead in her home from a gunshot wound on Tuesday evening.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots a day or two before Linda Collins-Smith was found, The Arkansas Times reported. her body had already started decomposing, which reportedly made it hard to identify.

Arkansas Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin responded to the news on Twitter, writing, “I am in shock over the news of Sen. Linda Collins-Smith’s death. I am heartbroken for her family & friends as they grieve, & my thoughts & prayers are w/ them during this tragic time," KARK reported.

The 57-year-old former Republican senator represented the 19th district in Arkansas from 2014 until this year after she lost in the midterms, according to KATV.