Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

U.S.

Foot of snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel

A major winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow on parts of Nebraska and Iowa, disrupting traffic and shuttering some schools while blanketing other parts of the middle of the country with snow that continued to fall Tuesday.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Winter-Weather5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A pedestrian crosses a snow-covered street, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in downtown Des Moines, Iowa. A major winter storm is expected to blanket a large swath of the middle of the country with snow Monday and disrupt travel as more than a foot of snow falls in some areas.
    (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Winter-Weather1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A pedestrian crosses a snow-covered street, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in downtown Des Moines, Iowa. A major winter storm is expected to blanket a large swath of the middle of the country with snow Monday and disrupt travel as more than a foot of snow falls in some areas.
    (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Winter-Weather2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Pedestrians cross a snow-covered street, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in downtown Des Moines, Iowa. A major winter storm is expected to blanket a large swath of the middle of the country with snow Monday and disrupt travel as more than a foot of snow falls in some areas.
    (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/winter-storm6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A semi-truck travels on Interstate 40 in Bellemont, Ariz., Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. A series of winter storms have dropped more precipitation in Flagstaff than the city had during last summer's monsoon season. The recent snow measured as water topped the amount of rain that fell from mid-June through September, the driest monsoon season on record. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/winter-storm7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A snowman stands in a field in Bellemont, Ariz., on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. A series of winter storms have dropped more precipitation in Flagstaff than the city had during last summer's monsoon season. The recent snow measured as water topped the amount of rain that fell from mid-June through September, the driest monsoon season on record.
    (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Winter-Weather4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Traffic passes a sign warning of a winter storm, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. A major winter storm is expected to blanket a large swath of the middle of the country with snow Monday and disrupt travel as more than a foot of snow falls in some areas.
    (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Winter-Weather.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Tim Ahlman shovels snow outside his home in Bellemont, Ariz., Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. A series of winter storms has dropped more precipitation in Flagstaff than the city had during last summer's monsoon season. The recent snow measured as water topped the amount of rain that fell from mid-June through September, the driest monsoon season on record.
    (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)
Image 1 of 6

Recommended