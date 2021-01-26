Foot of snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel
A major winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow on parts of Nebraska and Iowa, disrupting traffic and shuttering some schools while blanketing other parts of the middle of the country with snow that continued to fall Tuesday.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Winter-Weather5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A pedestrian crosses a snow-covered street, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in downtown Des Moines, Iowa. A major winter storm is expected to blanket a large swath of the middle of the country with snow Monday and disrupt travel as more than a foot of snow falls in some areas.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Winter-Weather5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Winter-Weather1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A pedestrian crosses a snow-covered street, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in downtown Des Moines, Iowa. A major winter storm is expected to blanket a large swath of the middle of the country with snow Monday and disrupt travel as more than a foot of snow falls in some areas.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Winter-Weather1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Winter-Weather2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Pedestrians cross a snow-covered street, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in downtown Des Moines, Iowa. A major winter storm is expected to blanket a large swath of the middle of the country with snow Monday and disrupt travel as more than a foot of snow falls in some areas.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Winter-Weather2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/winter-storm6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A semi-truck travels on Interstate 40 in Bellemont, Ariz., Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. A series of winter storms have dropped more precipitation in Flagstaff than the city had during last summer's monsoon season. The recent snow measured as water topped the amount of rain that fell from mid-June through September, the driest monsoon season on record. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/winter-storm6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/winter-storm7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A snowman stands in a field in Bellemont, Ariz., on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. A series of winter storms have dropped more precipitation in Flagstaff than the city had during last summer's monsoon season. The recent snow measured as water topped the amount of rain that fell from mid-June through September, the driest monsoon season on record.(AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/winter-storm7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Winter-Weather4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Traffic passes a sign warning of a winter storm, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. A major winter storm is expected to blanket a large swath of the middle of the country with snow Monday and disrupt travel as more than a foot of snow falls in some areas.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Winter-Weather4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Winter-Weather.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Tim Ahlman shovels snow outside his home in Bellemont, Ariz., Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. A series of winter storms has dropped more precipitation in Flagstaff than the city had during last summer's monsoon season. The recent snow measured as water topped the amount of rain that fell from mid-June through September, the driest monsoon season on record.(AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/Winter-Weather.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 6