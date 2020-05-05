5-year-old Utah boy allegedly takes parent's car in bid to buy Lamborghini in California
Hot Wheels weren’t good enough for him.
A 5-year-old boy was caught driving his parents’ car on a freeway in Utah on Monday — apparently on his way to California to buy a Lamborghini.
The kid driver made it a handful of miles, from his home in Ogden to I-15’s 25th Street offramp, Utah State Police said.
Troopers initially thought they’d stumbled upon an impaired driver, but soon found their perp was actually a child with a penchant for luxury cars.
The boy told them he left home after an argument with his mom, in which she refused to buy him a Lamborghini.
So he decided to go get one himself.
“He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet,” state police posted on Twitter.
Their post included a photo of the boy in a grey sweatshirt and patterned shorts, wringing his hands inside his parents’ car.
UHP Sgt. Nick Street confirmed to local outlet KSL that the boy is indeed 5 years old, though the angle at which the photo was taken may have made him look older.
Cops didn’t mention a punishment for the boy — but going to bed without dinner could be in his future.