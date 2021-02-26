Florida's MacDill Air Force Base makes dream come true for girl, 5, amid cancer battle

A 5-year-old girl battling cancer achieved her dream of becoming a U.S. Air Force honorary pilot this week thanks to Florida's MacDill Air Force Base and the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Honorary Capt. Ever Young was given her orders to be a pilot-for-the-day from Col. Benjamin Jonsson, 6th ARW commander, according to a Facebook post by the base on Tuesday.

"Ever was able to make her dream of becoming a U.S. Air Force pilot come true," the base wrote.

During her visit to MacDill on Tuesday, Young flew and landed a flight simulator. She also toured a KC-135 Stratotanker and the Air Traffic Control Tower.

Photos of her visit were posted by MacDill on its Facebook page.

MacDill Air Force Base is located in Tampa, Fla.