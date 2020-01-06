Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Florida woman cited after plunging SUV into pool, police say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Florida woman escaped unharmed, but not without a citation, after she lost control of an SUV and crashed into a community swimming pool on Saturday, authorities said.

Audrey Bullitt-Reeves, 56, freed herself from the partially submerged 2007 Mazda CX-9 by crawling through a rear window, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) told FOX13 Tampa.

The FHP released photos of the SUV sticking out of the pool. The vehicle’s front end was submerged up to the driver and front passenger doors.

Bullitt-Reeves, who was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, managed to crawl through a rear window to escape the partially submerged SUV, troopers said.

The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. on Travco Court, troopers told local news outlets. The SUV appeared to have jumped a curb, barreled through some bushes and a fence and dived into the pool on Old County Road 54.

No injuries were reported. It was unclear how the driver lost control of the SUV.

Bullitt-Reeves was cited for careless driving, troopers told the Tampa Bay Times, adding that she was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.