Woman killed in upstate New York skydiving accident after apparent parachute malfunction

Karen Bernard, of Wildwood, Florida, died in a fatal skydiving accident in Ostego County, New York

A 59-year-old Florida woman was killed in a skydiving accident in upstate New York when her parachute apparently malfunctioned, police said.

Karen Bernard, of Wildwood, jumped out of a plane in the area of County Highway 34 in the town of Westford shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday, according to state troopers.

Karen Bernard was killed in skydiving accident after an apparent parachute malfunction.

Karen Bernard was killed in skydiving accident after an apparent parachute malfunction. (Facebook)

"It is with a sad heart that I need to notify you, her family and friends that Karen passed away Saturday July 24th in a skydiving related accident," he wrote.

"She was doing the things she loved to do. At this time there are no services planned. Please refrain from asking any questions at this time because we don’t have any answers and we’re not monitoring her page. We’re all pretty numb and in disbelief. Thank you for your understanding," he added.

The accident remains under investigation.

