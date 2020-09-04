Expand / Collapse search
Florida woman faces first-degree murder charges in death of infant in her care

The 2-month-old's injuries were consistent with shaken baby syndrome, investigators said

By Fox 13 | Fox News
Brienna Craig is facing first-degree murder charges for the death of an infant in her care, according to the Hillsborough County, Fla., Sheriff's Office.

In April 2019, detectives said St. Joseph’s Hospital notified them of a two-month-old patient who suffered numerous injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome was left paralyzed. Deputies arrested Craig for child abuse.

On March 20, 2020, the child died at the hospital. On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, autopsy results from the medical examiner's office ruled the two-month-old baby's death a homicide.

Brienna Craig has been charged with first-degree murder.

Brienna Craig has been charged with first-degree murder. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

After receiving the autopsy results, deputies charged Craig with first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse.

"This is absolutely tragic and our anger toward Craig is immeasurable," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

