Florida woman gets $90G ring back following newspaper ad

A $90,000 diamond ring is back with its owner because of a newspaper classified ad.

The Pensacola News Journal reported Tuesday the owner left the ring April 22 in a Pensacola Beach restaurant's restroom. When she realized her mistake 20 minutes later, the ring was gone.

Police, a private investigator and calls to local pawn shops and jewelers failed to find the 5-carat ring. The owner took out an ad in Monday's News Journal. It was noticed by a reader, who thought the ring's description matched one a friend found at the restaurant.

The reader contacted that friend, who turned it over to police. She said she thought it was a piece of cheap costume jewelry. She refused a reward, saying she just didn't want to get in trouble.