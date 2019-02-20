Florida woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide, police say

A Florida woman and a man were found dead in a Boca Raton home on Monday in an incident police are investigating as a murder-suicide.

Laura Randall, 53, and Gregory Schatz, 45, both of Boca Raton, were found dead at the home around 4 p.m., the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday.

Detectives said that preliminary information indicates that Schatz shot Randall, "and then turned the gun on himself" and are subsequently investigating the case as a possible murder-suicide, with Schatz as the suspect. The pair's relationship was not immediately clear.

A 17-year-old arrived home and found Randall and Schatz, authorities said. The sheriff's office did not immediately return Fox News' inquiry about the teen's connection to the deceased, but Randall's father told the Sun-Sentinel that the teen was Randall's son.

Joseph Altheimer said that he believes his daughter had been seeing Schatz for several months but noted he never met the 45-year-old man.

"I know no more than anybody else,” Altheimer told the news outlet. “He killed her and then he killed himself. That’s all they would tell me.”

He described his daughter as "a bubbly person, an outgoing, intelligent and attractive woman."

"She was loved by everybody whose life she touched," Altheimer said.