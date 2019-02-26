Florida woman discovers snake inside dryer, says she 'never ran so fast in my life'

A Florida woman's laundry routine on Sssssssunday quickly turned into a terrifying encounter with a ssssslithering intruder after she discovered a snake in her dryer.

Amanda Wise said in a Facebook post she had started off the day in a fairly uneventful way: making her morning coffee and heading out to the garage to fold laundry from the dryer.

Wise was almost done unloading the clothes when she looked in and saw a corn snake laying next to her clean clothes.

FLORIDA MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY THROWING COOKIE AT GIRLFRIEND

"If there’s one thing I am terrified of (other than flying) it’s snakes," she wrote.

Wise said her husband, a "snake tamer," was able to get the reptile out of the dyer and out of the house.

"I have never ran so fast in my life," she said. "My heart was racing, my legs were shaking and I burst into a sweat."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Wise told FOX13 she later realized the dryer vent cover on the side of the home in Safety Harbor had fallen off, and the couple believes that's how the snake made its way into the appliance.