Florida woman caught stealing lots of dough from local Little Caesars

A Florida pizza shop manager was allegedly not making enough dough at her job at a local Little Caesars -- and she's now accused of swiping nearly $16,000 from the business.

According to Boynton Beach police, the owner of the eatery spotted Jenay Marie Evans on surveillance footage allegedly stuffing what appeared to be $300 in bills into her purse.

He went on to review more than 160 hours of video, which allegedly showed Evans make “no sale” entries to open the cash register multiple times and even failed to move cash from the register to a safe as often as her other co-workers did.

SECRET UNDERGROUND TUNNEL DISCOVERED IN FLORIDA UNDER INVESTIGATION BY FBI

The business owner determined that Evans, 25, had swiped about $15,963 from the eatery while she worked there from Sept. 10 through Nov. 30 last year, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Further video showed Evans taking the money and either placing it in her purse, a bank bag or concealing it another way before taking it outside the store, officials said.

Evans was fired, and she was arrested Feb. 2 by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. She was released on $6,000 bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Evans faces charges of organizing a scheme to defraud, less than $20,000 and grand theft.