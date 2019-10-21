Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Florida
Published

Florida woman allegedly flees 2 car crashes, kills driver in 3rd crash

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 21

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 21 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Florida woman who killed a 53-year-old man after running a red light and smashing into his Lexus on Saturday morning was in the process of fleeing two earlier car accidents when she caused the fatal collision, police said.

Katlynn Smith, 28, was driving a Toyota Camry in Pinellas County when the first crash occurred, investigators said. Smith allegedly fled the scene, prompting the other driver to follow her and eventually call police.

NEW ARREST FOR CALIFORNIA WOMAN WHO LIVESTREAMED DRUNK DRIVING CRASH THAT KILLED SISTER

But as she tried to get away, Smith hit another vehicle, which was stopped at a red light, WTVT reported. Once again she didn't stop at the scene, allegedly driving through the red light in her bid to escape.

Katlynn Smith, 28, was charged with vehicular homicide after she allegedly fled two car crashes and killed the driver involved in a third, police said.

Katlynn Smith, 28, was charged with vehicular homicide after she allegedly fled two car crashes and killed the driver involved in a third, police said. (Pinellas Park Police Department)

But when Smith drove through another red light, according to the police report, she crashed into the Lexus driven by Kanh Nguyen, killing him and sustaining serious injuries herself. The two people involved in her earlier crashes were not injured.

CLICK TO VISIT THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Smith was charged with vehicular homicide and hit and run involving property, online records from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office indicate.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.