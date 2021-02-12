Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Florida woman accused of drunkenly stabbing sister with EpiPen, says she's 'allergic to drunks'

She was charged with one count of domestic battery

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Florida woman allegedly woke her sister up by drunkenly stabbing her with an EpiPen Thursday night, then explained to police that she's "allergic to drunks," WBBH reports

Joanna Zielinski, 62, was booked into a Collier County Jail on one count of domestic battery Thursday, according to arrest records. 

FLORIDA MAN STOLE RINGS FROM 1 GIRLFRIEND, USED THEM TO PROPOSE TO ANOTHER: POLICE

WBBH reports that the sister was drinking with Zielinski then went to bed, but woke up some time later to Zielinski repeatedly stabbing her with the EpiPen. 

"I’m allergic to drunks," Zielinski told police, according to the local news outlet. "So I injected her with the EpiPen so she wouldn’t be drunk anymore; what’s the big deal?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP   

Zielinski is due in court on Mar. 1. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money