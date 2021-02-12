Florida woman accused of drunkenly stabbing sister with EpiPen, says she's 'allergic to drunks'

A Florida woman allegedly woke her sister up by drunkenly stabbing her with an EpiPen Thursday night, then explained to police that she's "allergic to drunks," WBBH reports.

Joanna Zielinski, 62, was booked into a Collier County Jail on one count of domestic battery Thursday, according to arrest records.

WBBH reports that the sister was drinking with Zielinski then went to bed, but woke up some time later to Zielinski repeatedly stabbing her with the EpiPen.

"I’m allergic to drunks," Zielinski told police, according to the local news outlet. "So I injected her with the EpiPen so she wouldn’t be drunk anymore; what’s the big deal?"

Zielinski is due in court on Mar. 1.