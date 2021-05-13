Expand / Collapse search
Florida woman, 28, allegedly dressed as student at Miami HS to promote Instagram account

She faces charges of burglary, interference with an educational institution and resisting an officer without violence

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A 28-year-old Florida woman who allegedly went to a Miami high school on Monday dressed as a student to promote her Instagram account was later arrested, according to reports. 

Audrey Nicole Francisquini is accused of handing out flyers to students promoting her social media account while wearing a backpack and carrying a skateboard and recording her interactions on her phone when she was stopped by school security, according to WFOR-TV in Miami.

Audrey Nicole Francisquini, 28, was arrested for burglary, interference with an educational institution and resisting an officer without violence.

Francisquini allegedly told the officer she was a student looking for the registration office and was stopped a second time when she continued to hand out flyers, the report said.

The school was advised of a "potential threat on campus" when she allegedly refused to leave but she allegedly Francisquini left through a side door before she could be stopped. 

Police identified her through her Instagram and she was later arrested at her home in North Miami Beach, according to WTVJ-TV. 

She faces charges of burglary, interference with an educational institution and resisting an officer without violence, WFOR reported. 

