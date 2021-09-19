Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida man operates windshield wipers with hand, prompting community fundraiser

Florida man who shot the viral video has started a GoFundMe to help driver pay for car repairs

By Patrick Reilly | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

He just needs some help wiping.

A Florida man was seen in a viral video using his hand to operate his windshield wipers during a rainstorm.

But now the driver that shot that popular clip wants to wipe the slate clean after he first viewed the incident as a joke.

15-YEAR-OLD STUDENT'S ARREST LINKED TO BANNED TIKTOK TO CHALLENGE AFTER POLICE LOCATE VIDEO OF CRIME

Now he’s hoping to find the driver and raise money through a GoFundMe page to support fixing the car, according to local reports.

The video, viewed thousands of times on social media, shows a man dangerously operating his windshield wipers manually with his left arm extended out of the window during a torrential downpour so he could see the road while driving.

Brad Allison, who filmed the strange interaction, said he at first "thought it was really funny and then, I also thought it was sad," he told ABC 7.

"I’ve been stuck with no wipers and had to use RainX and I mean, I know how that is and I give him credit for trying to get to where he had to go. But I’d like to see him get there a little safer," he told the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In response, Allison is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver to help upgrade his ride, and has even started a GoFundMe page to fund the repairs.

"Perfect world, I’d like to see him get into a new car," Allison said. "At least get some wipers put on his car and a new headlight."

"It’s funny how you can look at things in two different ways and go from wow that’s hilarious to wow, maybe he needs a hand," Allison said.

Your Money