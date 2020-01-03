Florida vets revive dog whose heart stopped after animal attack

A team of Florida veterinarians was able to revive a 1-year-old French bulldog after its heart stop following a Christmas Eve attack.

The team at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine said Neo, the dog, will be among the 5 percent of animals whose hearts give out and will continue to live full and healthy lives. However, he did need to have a leg amputated.

“Typically when an animal passes and comes back, they have to be on a mechanical ventilator, a breathing machine,” Bobbi Conner, a University of Florida professor and vet specializing in emergency medicine, told The Gainesville Sun.

Gerald Ford let Neo out on Dec. 24, 2019, to do his business on his 12-acre property in White Springs, a rural area between Jacksonville and the state capital, Tallahassee. The front door was open but the dog never came back.

Ford said he heard a thud on his front porch in the middle of the night and found Neo losing blood at a rapid pace. He also had cuts and bite marks all over.

“I’ll never forget the look on his face,” Ford said. “It was like he was saying, ’Help me.'”

By Christmas Day, Neo was breathing well and his blood pressure had stabilized, the newspaper reported. He was brought to Ford wrapped in a blanket in a hospital waiting room.

Ford said he wasn't sure what type of animal attacked Neo but was optimistic that he will adapt to life with three legs.

“He’s going to be fine,” Ford said. “I’m the one that’s a wreck.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.