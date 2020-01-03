Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Good News
Published

Florida vets revive dog whose heart stopped after animal attack

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 3Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 3

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 3 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A team of Florida veterinarians was able to revive a 1-year-old French bulldog after its heart stop following a Christmas Eve attack.

The team at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine said Neo, the dog, will be among the 5 percent of animals whose hearts give out and will continue to live full and healthy lives. However, he did need to have a leg amputated.

“Typically when an animal passes and comes back, they have to be on a mechanical ventilator, a breathing machine,” Bobbi Conner, a University of Florida professor and vet specializing in emergency medicine, told The Gainesville Sun.

WOMAN TRICKS MAN WHO TEXTED HER INTO THINKING HE ADOPTED A CHIMP: 'YOU HAVE SUCCESSFULLY ADOPTED BUBBLES'

Gerald Ford holds his dog Neo, a French bulldog, at the Small Animal Hospital in Gainesville, Fla. Neo's heart stopped beating following the attack on Christmas Eve. In a rare occurrence, veterinarians at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine were able to revive him. (Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via AP)

Gerald Ford holds his dog Neo, a French bulldog, at the Small Animal Hospital in Gainesville, Fla. Neo's heart stopped beating following the attack on Christmas Eve. In a rare occurrence, veterinarians at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine were able to revive him. (Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via AP)

Gerald Ford let Neo out on Dec. 24, 2019, to do his business on his 12-acre property in White Springs, a rural area between Jacksonville and the state capital, Tallahassee. The front door was open but the dog never came back.

Ford said he heard a thud on his front porch in the middle of the night and found Neo losing blood at a rapid pace. He also had cuts and bite marks all over.

“I’ll never forget the look on his face,” Ford said. “It was like he was saying, ’Help me.'”

By Christmas Day, Neo was breathing well and his blood pressure had stabilized, the newspaper reported. He was brought to Ford wrapped in a blanket in a hospital waiting room.

Gerald Ford holds his dog Neo, a French bulldog, as he talks with Dr. Kathleen Temple, who was the doctor that lead the team that revived Neo,a t the Small Animal Hospital in Gainesville, Fla. (Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via AP)

Gerald Ford holds his dog Neo, a French bulldog, as he talks with Dr. Kathleen Temple, who was the doctor that lead the team that revived Neo,a t the Small Animal Hospital in Gainesville, Fla. (Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ford said he wasn't sure what type of animal attacked Neo but was optimistic that he will adapt to life with three legs.

“He’s going to be fine,” Ford said. “I’m the one that’s a wreck.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 