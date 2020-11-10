Trump supporter allegedly rips mask off counter-protester at FL 'Stop the Steal' rally, police investigating

Local police in Florida are investigating after a Trump supporter allegedly ripped off a mask worn by a counter-protester at a recent “Stop the Steal” rally in Pensacola over the weekend.

Video broadcast by WEAR-TV showed a man in a red shirt, with Trump-Pence 2020 written on the front, rip off a mask worn by a woman from the opposite group during a tense exchange. Other apparent Trump supporters, some wearing MAGA hats, stepped in to de-escalate the situation, pushing the man who grabbed the mask away from the woman.

Both sides were able to continue a civil discussion, but a police report was filed, according to the outlet.

An investigation has been launched into the incident caught on camera, Pensacola Police Public Information Officer Mike Wood confirmed to Fox News Tuesday. He added that the department would not publicly identify anyone seen in the video at this time.

Trump supporters around the country have been organizing “Stop the Steal” rallies, demanding every "legal" vote be counted after most major news outlets, including the Fox News Decision Desk, on Saturday projected that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, denying President Trump a second term.

According to WEAR, more than 100 people attended the “Stop the Steal” rally Saturday in Pensacola, which sits in a deeply red precinct of the state ultimately carried by Trump.

Trump supporters have been holding similar rallies across the country, as the campaign raises – without evidence – mail-in ballot fraud allegations and continues to contest election results in key battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada and Arizona.