Florida troopers help deliver baby on side of road during traffic stop: report

This traffic stop came with a big surprise.

A pair of Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers helped deliver a baby on the side of a roadway this week, according to reports.

Troopers Michael Allen and Pete Christie spotted an SUV speeding on State Road 414 in Altamonte Springs, about 10 miles north of downtown Orlando, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

They attempted to stop the driver, who began frantically waving his arms outside the vehicle's window. The driver then informed the troopers that the woman in the passenger seat was in active labor.

As her labor quickly progressed, the troopers placed the soon-to-be mother on a blanket in a grassy area on the side of the road and waited for paramedics to arrive.

Minutes later, the woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl, according to the station. Allen, an eight-year FHP veteran, said he cleared the newborn's airways and she started to cry out.

"We had between 6 to 8 minutes for everything to take place from the time the emergency lights were initiated to baby arrival," Allen said, according to FOX 35. "It was very obvious that those contractions were sooner than five minutes apart and so we had to jump into action pretty quick."

After the paramedics arrived, they took the mother and baby to a hospital. Allen noted the father did a great job getting the mom ready to deliver during the "emotional" traffic stop.

"Most memorable, most emotional, most interesting, most stressful. Thankfully, with everything working out well – the most rewarding," he added.