Florida girl Tristyn Bailey seen in video with accused teen murderer on night of fatal stabbing: authorities

Florida teen Tristyn Bailey was last seen walking alone with her accused murderer on the night she was brutally stabbed to death 114 times in May, according to recently released surveillance video.

Prosecutors on Tuesday released a trove of video evidence in the first-degree murder case of Aiden Fucci, Bailey’s 14-year-old classmate charged with her murder.

FLASHBACK: FLORIDA TEEN ACCUSED OF FATALLY STABBING TRISTYN BAILEY PLEADS NOT GUILTY

Police said that the surveillance video shows Fucci and Bailey, a 13-year-old cheerleader, walking just after midnight in the Durbin Crossing neighborhood of St. Johns County on the night she was stabbed to death, WTLV-TV reported.

Over an hour later, Fucci is seen on the same surveillance camera running in the opposite direction of the woods where he allegedly stabbed Bailey to death, according to police.

Bailey’s body was found May 9 in a wooded area 20 miles south of Jacksonville, hours after she was reported missing. The tip of the knife allegedly used to kill her was found broken off in her skull, and the suspected weapon was found in a pond near her body, authorities previously said.

Prosecutors also released video of Fucci’s mother allegedly washing blood from his jeans. His mother, 35-year-old Crystal Smith, was charged with evidence tampering in June after turning herself in.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Snapchat videos of Fucci and a friend in the back of a police car after Bailey was reported missing were also released, WJXT reported. "We're having fun, in a f****** cop car," Fucci can be heard saying.

Fucci pleaded not guilty in June and is being tried as an adult in the first-degree murder of Bailey.