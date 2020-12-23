Florida to get coldest Christmas Eve in 2 decades

Another December cold front could ensure South Florida will see its coldest Christmas holiday in 21 years.

Though Christmas Eve highs will hover at around 80 degrees, forecasts project temperatures will fall rapidly overnight.

The Sunshine State will be in for lows in the 50s on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Highs will be in the mid- to high 60s.

And, as the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Tuesday, it will only get colder.

Friday night and Saturday morning temperatures could dip into the 30s inland and the 40s along the coast. With wind chill, it will feel even colder.

Miami's National Weather Service warned that "falling iguanas" were "possible" due to the shift, though the temperature drop would not be record-setting. Iguanas are cold-blooded, becoming progressively less mobile as temperatures drop below 50 degrees, which can cause the lizards to lose their perches in trees.

The last time South Florida saw Christmas temperatures below 73 was 1999.

In 2019, the highs on Christmas were around 79 degrees with lows in the 60s.

Central Florida also has a 60% chance of being colder than normal for the holiday, according to The Miami Herald.

The month's fourth cold front will move out over the weekend. Highs will reportedly rise to the upper 70s and lows to the 50s and 60s.