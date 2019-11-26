Florida teens fatally shot by friend while playing with gun: reports

Two Florida teenagers were accidentally shot and killed by their friend Monday while playing with a gun at a Miami-Dade County home, according to reports.

Julio Labrada, 14, and Jose Villareal III, 15, were visiting a friend’s home when that friend, 15-year-old Joseph Blanco, allegedly grabbed a gun that accidentally discharged around 6:45 p.m. Monday, WSVN-TV reported, citing officials.

Investigators said one bullet killed both victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

During a search of the home, officers found two guns inside, Local 10 reported.

The suspect told detectives he was holding a gun in the garage of the home when it discharged, the station reported, citing an arrest affidavit.

Students at Keys Gate Charter School in Homestead, about 45 minutes from Miami, mourned the loss of Labrada, who was in the eighth grade, WSVN-TV reported.

“A lot of girls were crying and upset about what happened,” the station reported one student said.

“I was very sad, and he seemed like a really good person,” a second student reportedly said. “Just things like that shouldn’t happen to kids.”

The station added that the principal released a statement that read in part, “The Keys Gate Charter family is deeply saddened by the loss of Julio Labrada. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family as they go through this very difficult time.”

Villarreal III was a student at a different Homestead school.

Crisis counselors were at both school campuses to help students affected by the tragedy, according to the television station.

Blanco has been charged with manslaughter, the station added.