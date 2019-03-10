Florida teen who allegedly set cat on fire gets community service: report

A Miami teenager was sentenced on Friday to five years probation after a judge ruled that “jail time” was not an appropriate sentence.

In the chilling video, Miami-Dade prosecutors said Roberto Hernandez was seen standing over a cat in a small cage, dousing it with some sort of flammable liquid and then lighting some matches and flicking them on the animal.

The cage immediately bursts into flames and Hernandez “leisurely grabs a drink and watches the defenseless caged animal burn alive,” prosecutors said in a motion filed last week, according to the Miami Herald.

“The defendant doesn’t stop there. He is seen opening the cage, grabbing the burned animal and throwing it to his pit bulls in order to finish killing the animal or to dispose of its remains,” Miami-Dade Assistant State Attorney Nicole Garcia wrote.

The initial crime took place July 10, 2016, outside of Hernandez’s home in Southwest Miami-Dade when he was 17.

Circuit Judge Nushin Sayfie said she did not think the animal should have been “treated in this manner” but she said she did not think jail time was appropriate.

Hernandez pleaded guilty to one count of felony animal abuse, according to the Herald.

“I find it curious that in this case the state is seeking jail time when apparently human victims don’t warrant the same approach,” Sayfie said.