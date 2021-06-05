Florida teen accused of fatally stabbing Tristyn Bailey pleads not guilty

The Florida teenager charged with murdering a 13-year-old classmate has pleaded not guilty, according to reports.

Aiden Fucci, 14, has been charged with first-degree murder, accused of stabbing Tristyn Baily more than 100 times.

Fucci, who is being held without bond, has been charged as an adult.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza previously told reporters that Baily had been stabbed 114 times. Larizza described some of Baily’s injuries as "defensive wounds" – evidence that she was fighting for her life.

Baily’s body was found May 9 in a wooded area 20 miles south of Jacksonville, hours after she was reported missing. The tip of the knife allegedly used to kill her was found broken off in her skull, and the suspected weapon was found in a pond near her body, authorities said.

PHILADELPHIA BOY, 16, DIES AFTER BEING SHOT 13 TIMES: REPORT

Fucci originally faced a charge of second-degree murder, but Larizza upgraded the charge to first-degree premeditated murder.

Larizza said Fucci had told "several" people prior to Bailey’s slaying that he "intended to kill someone." It wasn't clear if Bailey was the intended target from the beginning.

ARREST MADE IN 1972 COLD CASE MURDER OF ILLINOIS TEEN STABBED 36 TIMES

Both teens attended the Patriot Oaks Academy.

If convicted, Fucci faces up to life in prison. His age would preclude him from facing the death penalty, WFLA reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fucci is being held at an undisclosed facility. He is scheduled to be arraigned June 10.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.