Florida teen killed by stray bullet outside restaurant, police say

Police in Florida say a 16-year-old girl was killed outside a Miami restaurant over the weekend after she was hit by a stray bullet.

Miami-Dade Police tweeted a flyer on Monday asking for the public’s help in their search for the person responsible for killing Ana Alvarez-Hernandez.

Investigators say Alvarez-Hernandez was shot at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant near Miami International Airport.

The restaurant, which was closed at the time of the shooting, is known to be a popular hangout spot, WSVN reported.

Alvarez-Hernandez was hit by the bullet after a fight broke out between two groups of men in the parking lot. One of the men grabbed a gun from a vehicle and started shooting, the television station reported.

Alvarez-Hernandez was among those who ran to seek cover from the gunfire when she was hit.

Officers were not immediately notified about the shooting, the station reported, adding that police were contacted only after Alvarez-Hernandez's friend took her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"It is infuriating and tragic that a young woman with so much promise could lose her life in such a senseless way; victim of an indiscriminate bullet that should never have been fired," Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, tweeted in response to the news. "My deepest condolences to Ana’s family during this unbearable time."