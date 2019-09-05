Florida boy, 14, goes on a joy ride after stealing car left running at gas station, deputies say

A 14-year old Florida boy went on a ”joy ride” Tuesday after he stole an unattended car left running at a gas station, deputies said.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office posted video of the pursuit that followed on its Facebook page Thursday.

HURRICANE DORIAN WAVES WASH COCAINE BRICK UP ON FLORIDA BEACH, POLICE SAY

Deputies said a driver pulled up to a Wawa station in Bradenton shortly after 10 p.m. and left the keys in the car with the engine running as he went inside the store.

When the man walked out of the store, he noticed someone was driving his car out of the parking lot, so he called 9-1-1.

Investigators say that about 50 minutes after the initial report, a Manatee County deputy informed dispatch that she was behind the stolen car and told them where she was located. Other deputies were able to get behind the stolen car while a sheriff’s helicopter, which recorded the pursuit, took off.

ORLANDO MAN WHO LOST 25 PERCENT OF SKIN TO FLESH-EATING BACTERIA HAS DIED

Deputies said the teen failed to stop for them, and they quit chasing him once they knew the helicopter was following the car.

The boy eventually parked the car in Palmetto, about five minutes from Bradenton, and started running. When he saw responding deputies, the teen was seen on the video raising his hands in the air and dropping to his knees.

Deputies took the 14-year-old into custody.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities said the car chase lasted just 48 seconds with top speeds of 55 mph. They added that there were no crashes or injuries during the pursuit.

The teen was taken to a juvenile detention center and faced several charges including stealing a vehicle, fleeing from deputies and driving without a license.