AMERICA TOGETHER: Florida teen fixes American flags for local businesses

A Florida teen has made it his mission to raise an American flag on every flagpole across Palm Beach County – flags he fixed up himself.

Matthew Amatulli, 16, started fixing flags with a sewing machine when he was young, having learned how to sew from his grandmother.

Amatulli is autistic, and the movement of the flag has always helped to calm him, his mother said. Now, he takes old, tattered flags and refurbishes them for local businesses.

"If there is a business that has a pole without a flag on it, and it is working, then he will ask if he can put his flag up there," Angela Amatulli, his mother, told CBS 12. "I keep telling him he needs to start his business soon because I can't afford to keep buying all of these parts."

Matthew cares so much about preserving the flag that he and his mother drove down State Route 7 and took down flags before Tropical Storm Eta made landfall.

When a flag is beyond saving, Matthew and his family make sure to properly retire the flag.

"He is a very old soul and he just loves the American flag,” his mother added. “Not many children do, not even adults think twice."