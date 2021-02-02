Florida teen considered 'armed and dangerous' captured after shooting death of woman, investigators say

A Florida teen wanted in connection to the shooting death of a woman inside her apartment Sunday night has been caught after more than a day on the run, investigators said Tuesday.

Michael Lecorn, 16, was identified as the suspect in the murder of 41-year-old Fonda Gandy inside her apartment on Vizcaya Lake Road in Ocoee, about 12 miles west of Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Lecorn fled the scene and was considered "armed and dangerous," investigators said. A $5,000 reward was offered for information leading to his arrest.

The shooting unfolded around 11 p.m. after an argument broke out between Gandy, her sister and the suspect, FOX35 Orlando reported, citing investigators.

Gandy’s father, Anthony, told the station that Gandy and his other daughter, LaWanda, had asked Lecorn to leave when his granddaughter brought the teen inside the apartment.

Lecorn opened fire on the two women during the argument, authorities told local news outlets. Gandy was struck several times and killed, while LaWanda was able to escape.

A neighbor told WFTV they heard about six or seven rounds of gunfire.

"Nothing ever happens out here, so it startled me," one resident told the station.

Lecorn was taken into custody and arrested early Tuesday.

No details surrounding his arrest or what charges he will face were immediately available.