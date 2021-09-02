Florida teen accused of murdering 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey: 'Demons are going to take my soul'

A Florida teen accused of murdering his 13-year-old classmate made an appearance from jail at a virtual pretrial hearing on Wednesday, where he appeared disoriented and could be overheard muttering about demons taking his soul.

Aiden Fucci, 14, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Tristyn Bailey, who was found brutally stabbed 114 times in a wooded area in the Durbin Crossing neighborhood of St. Johns County on May 9.

Fucci appeared in an orange jumpsuit from the Duval County Jail over Zoom, the St. Augustine Record reported. He could be seen rocking back and forth as he held a phone to his ear.

At one point, Fucci could be heard mumbling, "Please don’t let the demons take my soul. The demons are going to take my soul away," according to WJXT-TV.

The station also reported that Fucci was heard muttering, "Why am I here? I just want to talk to my mom and dad. What’s going on? What’s going on?"

Bailey, a cheerleader, was a student at Patriot Oaks Academy with Fucci. On the night of her murder, investigators say Bailey was seen just after midnight on surveillance video walking with Fucci.

Over an hour later, Fucci is seen on the same surveillance camera running in the opposite direction of the woods where he allegedly stabbed Bailey to death, according to police.

Fucci pleaded not guilty in June and is being tried as an adult.

Fucci’s next hearing is set for Oct. 28.