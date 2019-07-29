Man outside Florida synagogue injured in drive-by shooting, police say

A 58-year-old man was struck several times in a drive-by shooting outside a synagogue in Miami, Fla., on Sunday in an incident cops are investigating as a possible hate crime.

The man, who was not identified, was shot outside the Young Israel of Greater Miami synagogue in North Miami Beach at around 6:30 p.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department told Fox News on Monday.

Investigators said the man was walking toward the entrance of the synagogue when a black Chevy Impala drove by and then "circled around" a second time before the driver "exited the vehicle and opened fire, striking [the man] several times in the lower extremity." Officials have not released a description of the suspected shooter.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, and police said he was "expected to be in stable condition."

Authorities said it's too early to determine whether the shooting will be classified as a hate crime, but authorities are investigating.

"In order to classify a crime a hate crime, there are several elements that need to be present," a Miami-Dade Police spokesperson told Fox News. "And that’s what investigators are looking into as we speak."