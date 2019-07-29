Florida surfer attacked by shark opts for bar instead of hospital, report says

A professional surfer was attacked by a shark Saturday and suffered deep wounds to his elbow, but despite calls from his friends to get checked out at a hospital, he decided to go to a bar instead, a report said.

Frank O’Rourke, the surfer was attacked off Jacksonville Beach at about 3:30 p.m., WLWT.com reported. He was treated relatively quickly by lifeguards. He suffered some deep cuts on his arm and some thought it might do him good to go to the hospital, the report said.

But R.J. Berger, a friend, said he opted for a nearby bar instead because “he was like, ‘Hey, I got bit by a shark and people were like, ‘I’ll buy you drinks.’”

The report did not indicate what kind of shark was involved in the attack. Berger said a few of his pals have had similar confrontations and said if you surf there long enough an attack is almost inevitable.