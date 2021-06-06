Florida sugar worker, 86, kills boss who fired him after decades on the job, police say

An 86-year-old sugar mill worker in Florida who had been on the job for more than three decades shot and killed his boss Friday morning after he was told his services were no longer needed, authorities said.

Felix Cabrera was taken into custody on a charge of premeditated first-degree murder following the shooting at the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative in Belle Glade, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said.

Between 10 and 11 a.m. Friday, Cabrebra's boss instructed him to clock out and not return to work, the sheriff's office said. Cabrera asked his employer if could, for financial reasons, work for an additional year at the sugar mill.

After the boss said, "no," Cabrebra pulled a gun out of his pocked, and fired several shots, killing his boss, the sheriff's office said.

The victim's name was not released by the sheriff's department. He was a 67-year-old man from nearby Martin County.

Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative is comprised of 44 different sugar cane farms that operate on about 70,000 acres in the Everglades Agricultural Area near Lake Okeechobee in Southern Florida.

The cooperative put out a statement saying it was "horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless violence," The Palm Beach Post reported.

"The victim was part of the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative family, and we are praying for the victim's loved ones, as well as all our team members and growers," the statement said.

Cabrera made his first court appearance on Saturday. It was not immediately clear if Cabrera had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.