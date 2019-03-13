Florida student shoots, kills herself in school auditorium after asking to use the bathroom

A Florida high school student committed suicide early Wednesday morning in her school's auditorium after asking permission to use the bathroom, officials said.

The 17-year-old junior, who was not identified, reportedly asked her teacher at Lake Mary High School near Orlando if she could be excused to use the restroom around 7:45 a.m. About five minutes later, the teacher said she heard a gunshot come from the auditorium.

The school was briefly placed on a lockdown which has since been lifted, and students were allowed to go home for the day after news of the incident spread, WESH reported.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said during a press conference that there were no staff or students in the auditorium when the shooting took place. After hearing the gunshot, the school's nurse attempted to revive the young woman. It's not known how the student got access to the handgun.

Victims advocates have reportedly notified the girl's father, and are attempting to get in contact with her mother, who lives outside the state of Florida.

Now, investigators are trying to find out how she was able to obtain the gun and bring it into the school.

Lemma highlighted the community's mental health resources and encouraged those experiencing depressive or suicidal thoughts to get in touch.

“What a horrible tragedy," he said, according to My13 News. "We want to remind the public if there are signs of depression...there are services, love, guidance and faith.”