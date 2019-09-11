Florida hospital reports 'multiple stabbing victims,' Tallahassee cops say suspect in custody

"Multiple stabbing victims" were being treated at a Florida hospital Wednesday morning and Tallahassee cops said a suspect was in custody in the incident, which reportedly unfolded at an area industrial park.

Investigators were called to the scene on Tallahassee's northwest side at around 8:37 a.m. and said they immediately administered aid to several people who'd been injured in a stabbing.

At least six people were hospitalized, according to WCTV, which reported the incident happened at Dyke Industries, a company that provides materials for residential and commercial buildings. The severity of the injuries was not immediately known, but one man who was able to call his wife said he'd been stabbed five times, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

"Baby, I’ve been stabbed five times," the woman, identified as Marquitta Campbell, said her husband, Bobby Riggins Jr., told her on the phone. She said Riggins was at Dyke Industries for a job interview around 8:30 a.m.

Campbell said her husband called her later to tell her he was suffering from internal bleeding and was heading into surgery.

Another woman, Ellen Mospens, told the Democrat her husband wasn't injured, but that he had texted her saying there had been a "massive stabbing" at the business.

A possible motive and the type of weapon used was not immediately clear, either. Authorities were urging anyone with information to contact the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.