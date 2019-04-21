Speed trap by Florida police foiled by handmade sign to alert drivers

Authorities in Florida were getting ready to crack down on speeding drivers last week when they discovered they couldn't catch any because someone tipped off drivers.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that officers were initially set up to conduct a speed enforcement operation in the Golden State Estates neighborhood after requests from residents.

"After a significant amount of time had passed they were puzzled," police said Wednesday. "Traffic was steady, so why had they identified just one driver who was traveling over the speed limit?"

COPS BURN BAD PARKING JOB WITH COLORING BOOK LESSON ON STAYING INSIDE THE LINES

When police officers left the area, the mystery was solved.

Someone had made a sign on a piece of plywood that warned of "police ahead" and leaned it up against a speed limit sign pole.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Well played, Anonymous Sign Artist," police said. "Well played."