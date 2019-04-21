Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published
Last Update 46 mins ago

Speed trap by Florida police foiled by handmade sign to alert drivers

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 21

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 21 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Authorities in Florida were getting ready to crack down on speeding drivers last week when they discovered they couldn't catch any because someone tipped off drivers.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that officers were initially set up to conduct a speed enforcement operation in the Golden State Estates neighborhood after requests from residents.

"After a significant amount of time had passed they were puzzled," police said Wednesday. "Traffic was steady, so why had they identified just one driver who was traveling over the speed limit?"

COPS BURN BAD PARKING JOB WITH COLORING BOOK LESSON ON STAYING INSIDE THE LINES

When police officers left the area, the mystery was solved.

Someone made this sign to tip off drivers to a speed trap along a road in Florida last week.

Someone made this sign to tip off drivers to a speed trap along a road in Florida last week. (Collier County Sheriff's Office)

Someone had made a sign on a piece of plywood that warned of "police ahead" and leaned it up against a speed limit sign pole.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Well played, Anonymous Sign Artist," police said. "Well played."

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed