Florida snorkeler finds $1.5 million worth of cocaine

A snorkeler off the Florida Keys found 25 bricks of cocaine on Wednesday, authorities said.

The drugs were contained inside a floating bale and were valued at over $1.5 million, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The snorkeler alerted authorities to the find.

The snorkeler "noticed a large black bundle wrapped in tape & contacted local authorities," Chief Border Patrol Agent Thomas Martin wrote on Twitter.

Border Patrol agents responded and retrieved the drugs.

